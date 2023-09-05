MKM office bearer claims Jalna violence handiwork of those with right-wing ideology who wanted to tarnish image of Maratha community

A specific group with a particular right-wing ideology infiltrated the peaceful protest for Maratha quota here and incited violence on September 1, a Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) office bearer claimed.

Sanjay Lakhe Patil, the MKM coordinator, demanded inclusion of the Maratha group in the Other Backward Classes during a news conference so that its people might benefit from reservations in employment and education.

A specific group of a particular right-wing ideology infiltrated the peaceful protest and incited violence, which tarnished the reputation of the Maratha community. The Maratha Kranti Morcha has a history of organising peaceful protests seeking quota, he told reporters. Maratha community must be issued certificates under the category of Kunbis, which is listed as an OBC group in Maharashtra, he added.

Action must be taken against the police officers responsible for the incident on Friday. There was excessive use of force against demonstrators, he claimed. A hunger strike at the site, in Antarwali Sarathi on Dhule-Solapur road, continues, he said.