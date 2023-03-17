MLA Aditi Tatkare's birthday celebrated at Vidhan Bhavan, Aaditya Thackeray in attendance

Aditi Tatkare, an MLA from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), celebrated her birthday on March 16th. Media representatives gathered at the Vidhan Bhavan today to celebrate her special day.

At the same time, Aaditya Thackeray, an MLA and former minister from the Thackeray faction, also arrived at the Vidhan Bhavan and wished Aditi Tatkare on her special day.

Meanwhile, Aditi Tatkare is the daughter of NCP MP Sunil Tatkare. She was elected as an MLA for the first time from the Srivardhan assembly constituency.