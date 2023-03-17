MLA Aditi Tatkare's birthday celebrated at Vidhan Bhavan, Aaditya Thackeray in attendance
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 17, 2023 08:36 PM 2023-03-17T20:36:53+5:30 2023-03-17T20:38:25+5:30
Aditi Tatkare, an MLA from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), celebrated her birthday on March 16th. Media representatives gathered at the Vidhan Bhavan today to celebrate her special day.
मुंबई येथे अर्थसंकल्पीय अधिवेशनादरम्यान पॉलिटिकल फोटो जर्नालिस्ट असोसिएशन वृत्तपत्रकार,छायाचित्रकार यांनी विधान भवनाच्या परिसरात माझ्या वाढदिवसानिमित्त केक कापून वाढदिवस साजरा केला आपण दिलेल्या शुभेच्छांमुळे माझा आनंद द्विगुणीत झाला आहे. आपल्या सर्वांचे मनापासून आभार. pic.twitter.com/vCFcw64TyS— Aditi S Tatkare (@iAditiTatkare) March 17, 2023
At the same time, Aaditya Thackeray, an MLA and former minister from the Thackeray faction, also arrived at the Vidhan Bhavan and wished Aditi Tatkare on her special day.
मुंबई: आमदार अदिती तटकरेंचा १६ मार्च रोजी वाढदिवस होता. प्रसार माध्यमांच्या प्रतिनिधींमार्फत आज त्यांचा वाढदिवस विधानभवन परिसरात साजरा करण्यात आला. त्याचवेळी आमदार आदित्य ठाकरे आले आणि त्यांनी आदिती तटकरे यांना शुभेच्छा दिल्या. @AUThackeray @iAditiTatkare pic.twitter.com/NwUzXzjmwp— Lokmat (@lokmat) March 17, 2023
Meanwhile, Aditi Tatkare is the daughter of NCP MP Sunil Tatkare. She was elected as an MLA for the first time from the Srivardhan assembly constituency.