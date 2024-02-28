MLA From Shinde Group Reveals Big Leaders from Thackeray Faction Will Join Shiv Sena Soon

Mumbai: Lok Sabha elections will be held in the country in a few days. While all parties have started preparations for these elections, leaders of opposition parties are seen to be joining the ruling party. Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar has said that some leaders of the Uddhav Bal Thackeray group will join the Shiv Sena in the next eight days. This has now led to a lot of discussion in political circles.

A few days ago, there were talks of Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar joining the Shinde faction, while now there are talks of some more senior leaders joining the group. MLA Santosh Bangar said, "Ravindra Waikar will come to our Shiv Sena. With this, one MP from Marathwada and one MLA from Konkan will join the Shiv Sena," Bangar said.

"These leaders will enter in eight to ten days. Some other leaders are in touch with us. While talking to us in the House, the rest of the MLAs say that it would have been better if we had gone with Shinde Saheb with you," Bangar said. "Today, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's work is going well. So now many leaders are joining our party," Bangar said.

"MLA Ravindra Waikar is a very good leader. He has served as the communications chief for us. There is no ED or CBI for them to join our party, they will join our party after seeing the work of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He will join our party within four days of the end of the session," Bangar said.

MLA Ravindra Waikar was summoned by the ED a few days ago. He had also appeared for questioning, during which there was a major update on the ongoing case against him. Within two months of the BMC taking a different stand and building a hotel on a reserved plot, Waikar had submitted a new proposal to the BMC, which the BMC had agreed to reconsider.