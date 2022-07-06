MLA Gulabrao Patil claims that they are real Shiv Sainiks

After forming the Shinde government in the state, the rebel MLAs have now started making statements against the Mahavikas Aghadi. MLAs are also openly expressing their displeasure over Uddhav Thackeray. MLA Gulabrao Patil, known as Shiv Sena's main cannon, had strongly attacked Aditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut in the Assembly. Now, once again, he has made a suggestive statement about Shiv Sena.

"There was such a situation in the government with marriage and love marriage. So we have not joined any BJP in politics. We stand as Shiv Sena. 22 former Shiv Sena MLAs and 12 MPs are in touch with us now. So I think we should still keep the tent," he said.

"There can be no bigger incident than the Bhujbal who put Balasaheb in jail. We came to power with that Bhujbal because we were following the opinion of our leaders. Today 22 Shiv Sena MLAs and 12 existing MPs are in touch with Shinde. So this fire will go far. This is fire. We have revolted. There is no rebellion. The bow will remain ours, "said Gulabrao Patil.

"The media showed clips of my old video. My father has changed. But our father is still Balasaheb. We have not left Shiv Sena. So we are not traitors. On the contrary, we are working to save Shiv Sena," Gulabrao said.