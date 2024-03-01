MLA Mahendra Thorve Responds to Vidhan Sabha Scuffle: 'Dada Bhuse is a Negative Minister..'

Mumbai: The budget session of the state government is currently underway in Mumbai. Today is the fifth and final day of the session. However, on this last day, differences within the Shinde faction seem to have come to the fore. Minister Dada Bhuse and MLA Mahendra Thorve had an argument while speaking in the lobby of the Assembly.

Minister Dada Bhuse and Karjat MLA Mahendra Thorve got into an argument. The dispute is said to have been resolved after ministers Shambhuraj Desai and Bharat Gogawle intervened. Mahendra Thorve himself has clarified the incident. If the work of MLAs is not being done, what will we do?," asked Mahendra Thorve.

Also Read | Scuffle Breaks Out Between Shinde Minister Dada Bhuse and MLA Mahendra Thorve in Vidhan Sabha Lobby, Read What Happened

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Mahendra Thorve said, "We are working sincerely with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. As Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde has not made us feel like we're lacking resources. However, I along with Bharat Gogawle and MP Shrikant Shinde had followed up on a task in the portfolio of Dada Bhuse, who has been a minister for the last two months. Dada Bhuse was also called by MP Shrikant Shinde asking him to get the job done. But Dada Bhuse has not yet. So today I met him and confronted him regarding the matter. Then he started talking to me furiously. I said we are self-respecting MLAs. So why should we hear such answers from ministers? So I told him clearly, I don't come to your house to eat. The work I want to be done is the work of people, the work of my constituency. However, Dada Bhuse's way of speaking was a little different," Mahendra Thorve said.

"We had a verbal duel. You have become a minister because of MLAs. But it's sad to be treated like this now. I should have taken up work in my constituency at yesterday's meeting. Work is being done around my constituency. But my work was not done. Dada Bhuse is a negative minister in a way. We have to stay on the ground and do people's work. I am very young compared to Dada Bhuse's age. But people's work has to be done. The rest of our ministers are doing a great job. Only Dada Bhuse has a different way of working," said Mahendra Thorve.

He continued, "And no matter what happens, we are both Shiv Sainiks. The venerable Bal Thackeray has said that if justice is not served by words, we should not refrain from using other means. I will say that Dada Bhuse should do people's job."