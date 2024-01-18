MLA Rajan Salvi and His Family Booked for Disproportionate Assets worth Rs. 3.5 Crore

Ratnagiri: A case has been registered against Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi, his wife Anuja, and son Shubham on Thursday for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 3.5 crore. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered the case at Ratnagiri City Police Station.

The ACB has been investigating Salvi and his family for over a year. The investigation included questioning Salvi, his wife, son, brother Deepak, and nephew Athrva.

The ACB recently concluded the process of recording the statements of all the accused. The agency also examined the documents related to properties owned by Salvi and his close relatives. Based on the investigation, the ACB registered the case against Salvi, his wife, and his son on Thursday morning.

The FIR states that Salvi, Anuja, and Shubham had amassed disproportionate assets worth Rs 3,53,89,752 between October 2009 and December 2, 2022. The ACB said that the accused failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the disproportionate assets.

Salvi has been booked under sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. His wife and son have been booked under section 12 of the same Act.

The ACB is conducting searches at Salvi's residence, hotel and office.