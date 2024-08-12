MLA Ravi Rana’s Controversial Comments Spark Debate Over Maharashtra Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Ahead of Elections

In light of the forthcoming assembly elections in the state, all political parties have ramped up their preparations. The Maha Yuti (Grand Alliance) has also commenced its preparations. During the monsoon session, the state government launched the Maharashtra Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. This scheme has sparked widespread discussion across the state. Opposition parties have accused the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar government of launching the scheme for election purposes. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president Jayant Patil has alleged that the scheme is designed specifically for the elections.

Meanwhile, today, MLA Ravi Rana from the Maha Yuti made a significant statement regarding this scheme.At an event in Amravati where MLA Ravi Rana was distributing certificates for the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, he said, "When our government comes to power, we will double the amount under the Ladki Bahin Scheme from 1500 rupees to 3000 rupees. However, I need your blessings for this. But for those who do not bless me, as your brother, I will reclaim 15,000 rupees from you," he stated. The event saw a large number of women in attendance.

Ravi Rana's statement has ignited a flurry of accusations and counter-accusations in political circles. The opposition continues to criticize the scheme as an election ploy. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Pawar assure that the funds for the scheme will be provided and that the scheme will continue. Ravi Rana's comments have further fueled political discussions and debates.Maharashtra state government launched the scheme in the ongoing monsoon season in Maharashtra state. The Maharashtra state government aims to provide financial assistance of INR 1500 to all the selected applicants under the scheme. The financial assistance under the Maharashtra Ladli Behna Scheme 2024 will only be given to female citizens of Maharashtra state.

To provide financial assistance and other benefits to all the female citizens of Maharashtra state the Maharashtra state government may introduce the Ladli Behna Scheme. Under the scheme, the financial assistance of INR 1500 will be transferred directly to the selected female citizen’s bank account. With the help of this scheme financial assistance will be given to all the female citizens who are financially unstable. The Ladli Behna Scheme, which will be introduced as part of the budget, aims to benefit approximately 1 crore women across the state. With the help of this scheme, the Government of Maharashtra state will uplift the social status of various female citizens.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must be a permanent resident of Maharashtra.

Female citizens who are married, widowed, divorced, abundant, and destitute in Maharashtra state are eligible

Female citizens who are between the age group of 21 to 65 years are eligible to avail the benefits of the scheme.

All the applicants must link their Aadhar card with their bank account.

The annual income of the applicant’s family must not exceed INR 2.5 lakh from all sources.

The Maharashtra state authorities have extended the last date for the scheme which is 31st August 2024. The main reason for the extension of this deadline is the large number of applicants who are interested in the Maharashtra Ladli Behna Scheme 2024. This extension will give relief to all the female citizens of Maharashtra state who want to apply for the Maharashtra Ladli Behna Scheme 2024.

