MLA's denied permission to meet Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in jail

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is in custody in money laundering case. He has been remanded till August 22. He is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail. Shiv Sena MPs, MLAs went to jail to meet Raut. But they were denied permission to visit.

1 Shiv Sena MP and 2 MLAs went to meet Sanjay Raut who is in judicial custody. But the Arthur Road Jail administration denied him permission to visit. The MPs and MLAs of Shiv Sena were told by the prison administration that as per the rules, no one except blood relatives can meet the accused without the permission of the court.

Apart from Sanjay Raut's brother Sunil Raut, others were told that they would have to take permission for the visit. Sunil Raut requested Jail Superintendent Nitin Vaichal to allow Sanjay Raut to meet him in Vaichal's office. But that too was rejected. Sanjay Raut was told that you will meet your family members the way other prisoners meet their families.

Enforcement Directorate raided Sanjay Raut's house on July 31 in the Patra Chawl scam case. He was interrogated throughout the day. He was arrested later that night. Raut was sent to judicial custody. He will be lodged in Arthur Road Jail till August 22. After Raut's arrest, the ED summoned his wife Varsha. Raut husband and wife were interrogated by ED face to face.