MLA's lives are in danger, claims their wives; reveal Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: A big political earthquake has taken place after the results of the state assembly elections. The revolt by senior Shiv Sena leader and state government minister Eknath Shinde has caused a stir in politics in the state including Shiv Sena. On the one hand, efforts are being made to appease Eknath Shinde. In addition, Eknath Shinde, who is in the midst of a major revolt, has given three proposals to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. After that, while talking to media, Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut said that Shiv Sena MLAs may be killed. Many MLAs have lodged such complaints with us and Akola MLA Nitin Deshmukh has been abducted.

Sanjay Raut further said Eknath Shinde is our colleague and friend. We worked for the party for many years. He worked with Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe. If their misunderstanding is removed, it will be removed. We requested them to come to Mumbai and discuss. Akola MLA Nitin Deshmukh has been abducted and taken to Surat. The families of the nine MLAs have complained that they were taken to Surat. If this continues, Mumbai Police will have to take stern action.

Talks between BJP leader and Eknath Shinde are currently underway in Surat. Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis will also reach here in some time. Therefore, it is seen that there will be political upheaval in the state. Eknath Shinde was sacked from the post of group leader. Ajay Chaudhary has been given the responsibility in place of Shinde. But now Eknath Shinde and his supporters will resign by evening, according to reliable sources.