MLC Election 2022: Congress objects on Mukta Tilak's voting

Voting for 10 seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council was held today. 285 MLAs exercised their right to vote. Two NCP MLAs Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik could not exercise their voting right. The Supreme Court did not gave them permission to vote as they are in jail. But the remaining 285 MLAs exercised their voting right till 4 pm. After the completion of the voting process, the Congress objected to the voting of BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap. The Congress lodged such a complaint with the Election Commission.

What exactly is an objection?

The voting process of the Legislative Council is by secret ballot. In such a process, after you cast your vote, you have to fold the ballot paper yourself and put it in the ballot box with your own hands. But both the MLAs were confined to wheelchairs for voting as they were battling cancer. In such a situation, after casting their vote, it was not possible to put the ballot paper directly in the ballot box, so she gave it to thier colleagues and they put the ballot paper in the ballot box. So did the BJP even get permission from the Election Commission to give ballot papers to others like this? Otherwise, the Congress has objected to the violation of this rule.