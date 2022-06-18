MLC Election 2022: Darekar, Mahajan travel by local train to meet Hitendra Thakur

BJP is trying to get one vote for the Legislative Assembly elections. For this, BJP and Maha Vikas Aghadi are keeping an eye on independent and smaller parties along with their respective parties. 5 candidates from BJP and 6 candidates from Mahavikas Aghadi are in the fray for the 10 seats of Legislative Council to be held on 20th. Therefore, efforts are being made by both the parties to get their candidate elected. BJP leader Praveen Darekar and former minister Girish Mahajan traveled by local train today. The two leaders left Mumbai for Virar by local train to meet Bahujan Vikas Aghadi leader Hitendra Thakur. They visited Hitendra Thakur's Viva College Virar at 3.30 pm.

Hitendra Thakur's BVA has three votes. Mahavikas Aghadi and BJP have their eye on these three votes. That is why Hitendra Thakur is being embraced from both sides. Earlier, Bhai Jagtap from Congress and Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar from NCP had met him. After that now BJP leaders are also trying to persuade Hitendra Thakur to side with them.

Hitendra Thakur of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi has good relations with all parties. He is as close to Pawar as he is to Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and the BJP. So it is still a matter of concern who will he vote for.

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi has three votes Hitendra Thakur, Kshitij Thakur and Rajesh Patil. Discussions are underway with Hitendra Thakur for these three votes. The votes of these three MLAs will be decisive.