MLC polls: SC rejects plea of Anil Deshmukh & Nawab Malik to cast vote in MLC polls

Maharashtra Legislative Council elections are in full swing right now. Almost all BJP MLAs, including Mahavikas Aghadi, exercised their right to vote. The counting process will begin shortly. However, as a last resort, NCP leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, who are in ED custody, had filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's decision to allow them to vote. However, the apex court also refused to grant relief to Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and denied them permission to vote. Again, this is considered a big blow for the Mahavikas Aghadi.

Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh had sought permission for voting in Rajya Sabha elections also. However, the Mumbai High Court had refused to grant relief to the two leaders. Once again, Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik had once again filed a petition in the High Court seeking permission to vote in the Legislative Council elections. However, the High Court categorically refused to allow the two leaders to run for the Legislative Council.