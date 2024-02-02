MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Scolds Toll Booth Staff Over Traffic Chaos at Mulund Check Naka, Watch Video

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray scolded toll booth employees at Mulund check naka in Mumbai on Friday evening for causing traffic congestion. Thackeray was returning to Mumbai after a two-day visit to Nashik. He had stopped at the government guesthouse in Thane around 7 pm to meet local MNS office-bearers and left for Mumbai around 7:30 pm.

However, his convoy got stuck in a traffic jam near the Mulund toll plaza. Despite long queues of vehicles on both sides, the toll booth employees were collecting toll. Annoyed by the delay, Thackeray got out of his car and went to the toll booth. He slammed the employees for collecting tolls despite the long queues and causing inconvenience to the citizens.

Following Thackeray's intervention, the toll booth employees immediately started clearing the vehicles from both sides. Thackeray's convoy then left for Mumbai after a few minutes.