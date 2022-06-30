MNS chief Raj Thackeray targets Uddhav Thackeray by Twitter post

Mumbai: With just hours to go before a vote of confidence in the Assembly, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister on Wednesday night. As a result, the alliance government has collapsed and Devendra Fadnavis's path to the post of Chief Minister has been cleared. It is being speculated that rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the new Deputy Chief Minister.

According to reliable sources, Devendra Fadnavis will hand over the signatures of the MLAs who support him to the Governor on Thursday and Fadnavis will be sworn in as the Chief Minister on Friday or Thursday evening. And now for the first time, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has commented on these developments in the state.

Raj Thackeray post a quote on Twitter that reads "From the day a man begins to realize his own destiny, his journey towards laughter begins!"

The Supreme Court last night ordered that the majority trial be held as scheduled after a series of developments during the day yesterday and a court hearing. After that, addressing the people of the state, Uddhav Thackeray resigned from his post. After Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis advised the BJP workers not to go insane as he was defeated. He said that the government to be formed after two and a half years would last for 25 years. "The role of BJP MLAs was important in this whole battle. I would also like to thank the Shinde group of MLAs who played a decisive role in this whole process" said Devendra Fadnavis.