MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Urges Raigad Farmers to Guard Land Assets

Alibaug: Expressing concern over a perceived erosion of Maharashtra's natural resources and rampant exploitation, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray urged farmers in Raigad district to hold onto their land. He alleged rampant land acquisitions through middlemen for various projects, corridors, and development initiatives, posing a threat to rural livelihoods and the district's character.

Speaking at a 'Land Conference' organized by the MNS in Alibaug on Monday, Thackeray advised farmers to demand partnership roles in projects instead of readily succumbing to land acquisition demands. "If land is taken away, you will become homeless," he asserted. "Don't sell your farms. The corporations are eyeing fertile land, and the district, currently basking in peace, needs protection."

Thackeray further accused outside forces with political backing of driving land acquisitions through middlemen who exploit farmers by buying land at dirt-cheap prices and reselling it at exorbitant rates. He provided anecdotes to support his claims, painting a picture of displaced landowners and vanishing villages.

Meet with Appasaheb Dharmadihkari

Prior to the conference, Thackeray met Padma Shri Dr. Appasaheb Dharmadhikari in Revdanda, seeking his support in raising awareness among farmers about the perils of land sale. "Please help awaken farmers to the importance of protecting their land," he implored Dharmadhikari.

Thackeray also appealed to journalists to play a crucial role in educating farmers. "It's not just fertile land that's vulnerable; even hardened land is a target. Look at Hinjewadi village in Pune, now wiped off the map. Don't let the same fate befall your villages," he urged. "By clinging to your land, you preserve your identity."