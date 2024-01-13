MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Urges Rural Workers to Prioritize Cleanliness and Public Service

Pune: MNS president Raj Thackeray addressed a gathering of party members from gram panchayats (village councils) in Pune, emphasizing the importance of cleanliness, development, and public service in rural areas.

Thackeray's Focus:

Cleanliness: Citing his experience in political arena since 1989, Thackeray stated that his experience travelling gthe villages of Maharashtra, he realised the importance of cleanliness. He urged members to prioritize their villages' cleanliness, stating that sanitation requires willpower, not money. He envisions clean villages free from disease and attracting residents.



Innovation and development: Thackeray encouraged implementing creative ideas to transform villages into model communities. He emphasized ensuring a comfortable and desirable living environment for all residents, regardless of their voting preferences.



Integrity and public service: The MNS leader stressed the importance of upholding ethical conduct and serving the community selflessly. He believes earning the trust and goodwill of villagers is key to success.



Financial incentive: To incentivize cleanliness, Thackeray pledged a personal incentive of ₹5 lakh to the cleanest gram panchayat under MNS leadership.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration: In light of the upcoming Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya, Thackeray encouraged MNS members to organize public celebrations without causing inconvenience to others.