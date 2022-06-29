MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande targets CM Uddhav Thackeray says he is playing victim card

While the historic power struggle is going on in the state, MNS has not given up any opportunity to target Shiv Sena and NCP from the current political situation. Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs have moved to Guwahati. Yesterday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray issued a statement urging them to come back to the party and sit face to face and discuss. In this, Uddhav Thackeray, as the head of his family, made an emotional appeal to the rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena that he cares about them. On this issue, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande has targeted Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

Sandeep Deshpande tweeted a caricature on his Twitter handle showing a letter of request from Uddhav Thackeray to return to the rebels. At the same time, a security has been shown in the hands of Uddhav on the back and this security has been indirectly portrayed as being handed over to Uddhav by NCP President Sharad Pawar. On the other hand, the picture shows the support of MLAs along with Eknath Shinde. Sandeep Deshapande has used the hashtags care and victim card for this cartoon.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray appealed to Shiv Sena MLAs in Guwahati to return. "I am worried, it is not too late yet, come forward and talk, we will find a way, Thackeray assured the MLAs. You have been stuck in Guwahati for the last few days. New information is coming out about you every day, many of you are also in touch. You are still in Shiv Sena with your heart. The family members of some of the MLAs have also contacted me and conveyed their sentiments to me. I respect your sentiments as the head of the Shiv Sena's family."

Responding to this Eknath Shinde said "On the one hand, his son and spokesperson used to call the Shiv Sainiks of Vandaniya Balasaheb as pigs, nalla dirt, reda, dogs, ignorant and dead bodies, remove their fathers, while on the other hand, they used to call the same MLAs to save the anti-Hindu Mavia government. What does this mean?" This question has been asked by Eknath Shinde through Twitter. Also used a new hashtag #donttrickmaharashtra this time."



