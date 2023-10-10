MNS leader, workers booked for burning Mulund toll naka

15 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers along with Thane unit chief Avinash Jadhav were arrested on Monday afternoon for protesting the toll charges levied for private four-wheelers at toll nakas even after MNS chief Raj Thackeray spoke about the issue during a press conference on Monday morning.

MNS worker, Roshan Wadkar, allegedly poured kerosene inside a toll operator cabin around 4pm and threw a burning tyre to set it ablaze. It was extinguished by local firefighting equipment, and no one was hurt. The police registered a case under section 141(unlawful assembly) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house etc.) of the Indian Penal code. The police said MNS leader had started gathering after MNS leader Raj Thackeray spoke about the toll issue.Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday issued a warning to the Eknath Shinde government, saying that the MNS workers “will set toll booths on fire” in the state if they are obstructed from ensuring exemptions for small vehicles from toll charges. Thackeray's warning was prompted by a statement made by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, declaring that “small vehicles are exempted from paying tolls.” The toll rate increases at five entry points into Mumbai, including Dahisar (Western Express Highway), Airoli, Vashi (Sion-Panvel Highway), Mulund West (LBS Marg), and Eastern Express Highway, went into effect on October 1.