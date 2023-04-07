MNS MLA criticizes prominent member of Shinde group over property tax issue

The political climate in the state is currently tense and characterized by various contentious issues. One notable point of conflict is the escalating tension between the Shinde group and the Thackeray group. Against this backdrop, the only MLA from MNS, Raju Patil, has expressed his frustration on Twitter towards a prominent member of the Shinde group.

It is being speculated that the target of Patil's criticism is none other than Shrikant Shinde, the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and a Member of Parliament who holds a high position in the group's hierarchy.

MNS' Pramod alias Raju Patil, who serves as the Kalyan Rural MLA, has been making efforts to lower the property tax in Palava, a crucial area within the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency and Kalyan Rural Assembly constituency.

However, MP Shrikant Shinde has reportedly been circulating rumours within political circles that he is pressuring the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation administration not to credit Patil for his work. Upset by these allegations, Patil refrained from mentioning Shinde by name but criticized him on Twitter.

शिंदे गटाचा एक मोठा लोकप्रतिनिधी ITP Project म्हणून पलावा सिटीला नियमानुसार जी ६६% सुट मिळावी म्हणून ती मिळविण्यासाठी आम्ही जे प्रयत्न करत आहे त्याचे श्रेय मिळू नये म्हणून KDMC आयुक्तांवर दबाव आणत असल्याचे मला काही पालिका अधिकाऱ्यांनी नाव न सांगण्याच्या अटीवर निदर्शनास आणून दिले… — Raju Patil ( प्रमोद (राजू) रतन पाटील ) (@rajupatilmanase) April 7, 2023

Taking to his Twitter account, Raju Patil says, "I have been informed by some municipal officials, who wished to remain anonymous, that a high-ranking member of the Shinde group is pressuring the KDMC commissioner not to credit us for the efforts we have made to obtain the 66% rebate that Palava city is entitled to as part of the ITP project. If this is true, then all I want to say to that public representative is that fate has given you a great opportunity, and you should not engage in petty actions like stealing slippers. Instead, support decisions that are in the public interest, as this could bring you success in the future. And as for the credit, feel free to take it, as we do not need it."