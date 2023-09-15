MNS protests outside Ravindra Chavan's event venue to highlight condition of Mumbai-Goa highway

On Friday, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a protest outside the location of an event attended by PWD minister Ravindra Chavan to highlight the condition of the Mumbai-Goa National Highway.

MNS activists led by party leader Sandeep Deshpande shouted slogans outside the Shanmukhananda Auditorium at Mumbai’s Kings Circle where Chavan was present for a felicitation function of engineers on the occasion of Engineers’ Day, which is observed on September 15.

The Mumbai police had deployed a significant number of their personnel to maintain order, but the situation briefly turned chaotic when law enforcement officers pushed media representatives covering the protest. Addressing the reporters, Deshpande explained their opposition to the felicitation of engineers, citing them as accountable for the state of the Mumbai-Goa highway.

Replying to a query about Union minister Narayan Rane’s remark that one lane of the highway has been concretised, Deshpande claimed that the newly built cement concrete lane has also developed cracks and potholes. Forgot the adjoining road, we have shown cracks on the completed road. A video of it has also been posted on my Facebook account. Rane saheb can watch it, Deshpande said. MNS leader said they were there to protest peacefully and not to create a ruckus at the programme.