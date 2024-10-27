MNS Releases Fifth List of Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, has announced its fifth list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The new nominees include Yogesh Chile from Panvel, Shivshankar Lagar from Khamgaon, Mallinath Patil from Akkalkot, Nagesh Paskanti from Solapur City, and Madhya Amit Deshmukh from Jalgaon, among others.

The full list of candidates also features Jamod Bhayyasaheb Patil from Mehkar, Rupesh Deshmukh from Gangakedhe, Shekhar Dunde from Umred, Balasaheb Pathrikar from Fulambri, Rajendra Gapat from Paranda, Devdutt More from Osmanabad (Dharashiv), Sagar Dudhane from Katol, Someshwar Kadam from Beed, Faisal Popere from Srivardhan, and Yuvraj Yeddre from Radhanagari.

Read Also | Congress Releases Third List of Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The nomination process for all 288 assembly seats is underway. Polling will take place on Nov. 20, with results to be declared on Nov. 23.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress claimed 44. In 2014, the BJP achieved 122 seats, the Shiv Sena obtained 63, and the Congress garnered 42 seats.