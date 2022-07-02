MNS slams Uddhav Thackeray over loyalty certificate

Thirty-nine MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, revolted against the Mahavikas alliance. Due to this decision of Shinde group, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had to lose the post of Chief Minister. This revolt has dealt a huge blow to the Shiv Sena and there is a possibility of a split in the Shiv Sena. In such a situation, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is once again facing the challenge of forming a new party. In the same way, Shiv Sena is once again trying to make an emotional appeal to its workers. Shiv Sena office bearers will have to give a certificate of loyalty on the background of the events of the last few days. And now MNS is targeting Shiv Sena because of this reason.



MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said "Any party or organization is based on faith. It is not right for you to tie the party with a written affidavit of allegiance. All this means that you do not have faith in the Shiv Sainiks who are with you."

Sandeep Deshpande also expressed his views on the issue of who exactly is the Shiv Sena. "The people should decide who is the Shiv Sena whose name Raj Thackeray proposed for the post of working president at the request of Shiv Sena or Balasaheb," he said.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has taken major action against Eknath Shinde, who rebelled against the Shiv Sena leadership and became the Chief Minister with the support of the BJP. Eknath Shinde has been sacked from the post of Shiv Sena leader. The decision was announced last night.