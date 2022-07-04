MNS takes a dig on Uddhav Thackeray over his loyalty affidavits from Shiv Sainiks

Mumbai: With the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister after the Shiv Sena mutiny, the Mahavikas Aghadi government has collapsed. This incident has come as a big shock to Shiv Sena. Meanwhile, MNS leaders have been criticizing the Shiv Sena and Sena leadership over the ongoing developments in the party. In addition, MNS has ridiculed the affidavits being written by Shiv Sena office bearers and Shiv Sainiks to express their loyalty to Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena party leaders. MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande tweeted a picture and lashed out at Uddhav Thackeray over the affidavits.

Sandeep Deshpande has shared a caricature of Aditya Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray is sitting in it with affidavit documents in his hand. On TV, Eknath Shinde and his supporters are seen saying that we are the real Shiv Sena. So Aditya Thackeray is coming to him and suggesting an idea. In it, he tells his father Uddhav Thackeray that, Baba, an idea has come up. Let's build a GPS tracker for Shiv Sainiks instead of Shivbandhans and affidavits. Uddhav Thackeray is looking at this idea of ​​Aditya Thackeray in amazement.

After many MLAs revolted under the leadership of Eknath Shinde and forced party chief Uddhav Thackeray to step down from the post of Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray is forming a front to keep the party organization with him. As a part of that, now after Shiv Bandhan, Shiv Sainiks will have to write an affidavit that they are loyal to Shiv Sena and party chief Uddhav Thackeray. The campaign has started in many places in the state.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has suffered a major blow on the first day of the two-day assembly session. Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi lost the presidential election. On the other hand, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly has retained the name of Eknath Shinde as the group leader of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party. Also, the name of Bharat Gogavale has been approved as the protagonist.