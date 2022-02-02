MNS to contest BMC elections 2022 alone

Discussions on MNS-BJP alliance have been going on in the state for the last few months. At a meeting of MNS office bearers, party president Raj Thackeray has ordered them to be ready to fight the upcoming elections on their own. An important meeting of MNS office bearers was held at MIG Cricket Club in Bandra. The meeting was attended by MNS leaders, general secretaries and vice presidents from across the state. Municipal elections will begin in the next few months. Against this backdrop, MNS president Raj Thackeray gave advice to the workers. Be ready for elections on your own without getting involved in alliance discussions. He said that we will see whether there will be an alliance or not. Ward wise committee will be appointed for municipal elections. The committee will prepare a report and submit it to Raj Thackeray by February 15.

After the meeting, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said that Raj Thackeray had ordered to prepare for the upcoming elections on his own. A team of party office bearers will visit each municipal constituency and interview the aspiring candidates. But the question is whether there will be an election or not. He said that MNS manifesto will come forward when the picture of elections becomes clear.