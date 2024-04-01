MNS Vs Shiv Sena (UBT): Who Will Get Mumbai's Shivaji Park Ground For 2024 Lok Sabha Election Campaign

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, political scenario in the state is intensifying. Decisions on seat allocation and candidature are in the final stages, with campaign activities gaining momentum. Plans for meetings and tours are being ramped up. It is anticipated that the Shiv Sena (UBT) group and the MNS group might once again clash at the Shivaji Park venue.

Reports suggest that all parties are keen on holding meetings at Shivaji Park. Both the Shiv Sena Thackeray Group and MNS have requested the venue for a gathering, with May 17 being the common date. This raises the question of who will secure the Shivaji Park ground, putting the Mumbai Municipal Corporation in a dilemma.

Application of MNS-Thackeray group for Rally

Media reports indicate that both the Shiv Sena Thackeray group and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have submitted requests to assemble at Shivaji Park on May 17 for a campaign meeting. Surprisingly, both parties submitted their applications on the same day, March 18, for a rally scheduled for May 17. However, it is anticipated that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will be granted access to Shivaji Park grounds following regulations. The allocation of the ground is expected to be determined by the inward number, with speculations suggesting that a decision on the recipient will soon be reached.

We Applied first.

In 2009, a similar situation occurred when both MNS and Shiv Sena applied for permission to hold an election campaign meeting. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's early application resulted in us obtaining permission. Presently, a 39-day rule is in place following a High Court decision. To grant permission, the matter is now under the jurisdiction of the Urban Development Department. Our application preceded that of the Thackeray group, and we have already received the necessary documents from the municipality. We are optimistic that a decision will be made by the regulations, and permission will be granted to us.