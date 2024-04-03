Model Code of Conduct Violation: Maharashtra Congress Files Complaint Against Nitin Gadkari

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee has taken action against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its Nagpur candidate, Nitin Gadkari, by filing a formal complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer. The complaint alleges that Gadkari and the BJP have violated the Model Code of Conduct, a set of guidelines established to ensure fair and ethical election practices. According to the complaint, the BJP and Gadkari have engaged in activities that contravene the principles outlined in the Model Code of Conduct.

The letter reads, "Despite clear directives from the Election Commission regarding the prohibition of involving children in election-relate activities, BJP and Nitin Gadkari have been using school children for the purpose of their personal campaign. "The Congress party asserts that these actions are aimed at gaining an unfair advantage in the upcoming elections. The complaint urges the Chief Electoral Officer to investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate action to uphold the integrity of the electoral process. With elections being a cornerstone of democracy, it is crucial to address any violations of the Model Code of Conduct promptly and impartially to ensure free and fair elections.

Gadkari will contest the Lok Sabha polls for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Maharshtra's Nagpur. Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20.The BJP has declared four lists for Lok Sabha elections so far which had names of 291 party candidates. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. Various parties have declared their initial lists for the elections which will conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. The BJP-led NDA is keen to win over 400 seats.