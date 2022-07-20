Modi government's time being wasted in dividing opposition party: NCP

Nationalist Congress Party's state chief spokesperson targets his rival and said, "Dollar has become 80 rupees, Unemployment, Inflation has reached its peak and GDP is not improving. In such a critical situation, the Modi government is ignoring development and focusing only on politics. What is going on in Modi government?"

"Will the price of the dollar by 100 rupees in the future? Will our situation be like Sri Lanka? Will unemployment and inflation be controlled? This is a natural question that is on the minds of the people of the country today. However, the Modi government has no answer to any of these questions. Because all they do is divide the opposition party. It is being wasted in demolishing and demolishing their government," said NCP leader.



"According to the data released by the central government in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, four lakh Indians have renounced their citizenship, left the country in the last three years. If indeed good days have come in this country, why are so many citizens of the country leaving the country?" He also warned that the Modi government should do an introspection.