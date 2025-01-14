Mohan Bhagwat Should Not Do Politics in Name of Ram Lalla, Says Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena UBT leader and MP Sanjay Raut took a snatching attack on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his remarks on the true independence of India was established on 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Temple. Speaking to the reporter on Tuesday morning, January 14, Raut said Bhagwat should not do politics in the name of Ram Lalla.

"The 'Pran Prtatishtha' of Ram Temple was a matter of pride for the nation. Everyone contributed to the formation of the temple. Mohan Bhagwat has said that India got independence on that day, which is wrong because Ram Lalla has been in this nation for lakhs of years," said UBT leader.

Sanjay Raut on Mohan Bhagwat's Statment

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | On the statement of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "...The 'Pran Prtatishtha' of Ram Temple was a matter of pride for the nation. Everyone contributed to the formation of the temple. Mohan Bhagwat has said that India… pic.twitter.com/M4znXTGCGe — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2025

"He should not do politics in the name of Ram Lalla, only then the nation will be independent in its true self," he added.

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "...The true independence of India, which had faced many centuries of persecution, was established on that day (the day of Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha'). India had independence but it was not established..."… pic.twitter.com/swrpc4T809 — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2025

Earlier on Monday, speaking at the event in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said, "The true independence of India, which had faced many centuries of persecution, was established on that day (the day of Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha'). India had independence but it was not established."

Bhagwat reminds us of India's tradition during the era of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva. "What is our tradition of 5000 years? The one which started from Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva. That is our own. There was a movement for the awakening of our own."

Also Read | Consecration date of Ram temple should be celebrated as 'pratishtha diwas': Mohan Bhagwat.

"In the meetings, college students used to ask questions like why did you build temples leaving the concern for people's livelihood. Someone must have told them to ask this. So I used to tell them that it is the decade of the 80s, we got independence in 1947, Israel and Japan started with us and they reached great heights," Bhagwat said.

"We used to worry about people's livelihoods all the time. We talked about socialism and gave all the slogans but did it help?... The path to livelihood of India also goes through Shri Ram Temple. Keep this in mind. So this entire movement was for the awakening of India's self," he said.