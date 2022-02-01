Mohit Kamboj: Arrest of Hindustani Bhau is illegal & should be released soon

Dharavi Police on Tuesday arrested two people including social media influencer Vikas Fhatak, also known as 'Hindustani Bhau' for allegedly instigating students to protest to demand online exams for classes 10th and 12th in view of COVID-19. In a video posted by Hindustani Bhau', he allegedly asked the students to assemble in the Dharavi area near the residence of Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad to protest.In the video, he could be heard saying, "Many deaths took place due to COVID-19. People have not come out of its fear, now the Omicron variant has come. The government itself is saying to stay at home and take precautions."

He had said that the professors are also holding meetings via online mode, so why the risk is being taken with children's health by taking offline exams.

"I would like to request you (government) to cancel the offline exams. If not then, my students and I would take to protest at the doorstep of the Varsha Gaikwad. I won't stop until they get justice...," Bhau said in the video.

But now BJP's Mohit Kamboj has said that the arrest of Hindustani Bhau is illegal. "Hindustani Bhau presented the issue to the government on the issue of students. I think students are the future and if there is any injustice happening to them, if anyone raises their voice before the government, it is wrong to take action against them. The work has been done by the Maharashtra government, "said Mohit Kamboj.

"Maharashtra Chief Minister himself should take notice of this incident and release Hindustani Bhau as soon as possible. Students are the future of our country. Hindustani Bhau should be released as soon as possible. If that doesn't happen, we will all join the agitation, "he warned.