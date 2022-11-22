Money laundering case: Anil Deshmukh's son withdraws anticipatory bail application

Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's son Hrishikesh Deshmukh on Tuesday withdrew his anticipatory bail application.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier issued summons to Hrishikesh for questioning in an alleged money laundering case, in which his father, Anil Deshmukh, was arrested.

Hrishikesh is also an accused in the case and never appeared before ED despite summoning by the agency, said sources.

Hrishikesh Deshmukh was an active participant in money laundering and had assisted his father in laundering the ill-gotten money, sources said.

ED had asked Hrishikesh to appear before it on November 6, but he failed to do so, said ED officials.

Hrishikesh's father Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the ED in November last year in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

In a letter to CM Thackeray, Singh had alleged that Anil Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Anil Deshmukh allegedly misused his position as state home minister and collected Rs4.70 crores from various bars in Mumbai through some police officers.

( With inputs from ANI )

