Money Laundering Case: Evidence of Minister Nawab Malik's connection with D-Gang, says court

The Special PMLA court took cognizance of ED's charge sheet against Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik & said there is prima facie evidence to indicate that he was directly & knowingly involved in money laundering & criminal conspiracy with others to usurp Goawala compound in Kurla

Special Court Judge Rahul Rokade, while taking cognizance of the charge sheet, clarified that Nawab Malik along with Hasina Parkar, Salim Patel and Sardar Khan belonging to D Company had hatched the conspiracy of money laundering at Goawala compound. All of them amassed untold wealth through massive financial scams. Therefore, according to the PMLA Act, all these accused are directly related to this crime and are eligible for punishment. After that, the lease was made in the name of Aslam. The court also said that Malik got the land of Goawala compound only by associating with D-Gang.

While hearing the case, Special Judge RN Rokde said, "There are good reasons to pursue this case. At first sight, it has come to light that Nawab Malik was consciously involved in this case. Taking note of the charge sheet, the special court has directed to continue the proceedings against Nawab Malik and the convict in the 1993 bomb blasts and Sardar Shahwali Khan. It is learned that the ED has indicted Nawab Malik and Sardar Shahwali Khan in its chargesheet. All the operations of the property were done through Sardar Khan.