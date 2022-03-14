Money laundering case: Mumbai court rejects Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in money laundering case

Former state Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, who is lodged in jail on charges of financial misconduct, has had his bail application rejected by a court. Therefore, he will be sent to jail once again. Anil Deshmukh's bail application was heard in the PMLA court on Monday. Anil Deshmukh was arrested on November 2, 2021 on charges of financial misconduct. Anil Deshmukh is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

Anil Deshmukh's bail application was heard in the Mumbai Sessions Court Special PMLA Court on Monday. Anil Deshmukh's bail application rejected by court Evidence presented at first sight proves that the accused was involved in a financial malpractice case, observed Special Judge RS Rokade. Rokade also said that while there were contradictions in the statements of witnesses, bail could not be considered at this stage.

Deshmukh was arrested by the ED on November 1, last year in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month.

The federal probe agency will record the statement of Deshmukh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the criminal investigation being carried out by it in the alleged Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra Police establishment.

It registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation.