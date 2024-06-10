Monsoon Schedule Implemented on Konkan Railway Line, Check Updated Timings

Ratnagiri: Given the threat of heavy rains and landslides, the monsoon schedule will be applicable for trains on the Konkan railway line from Monday. The schedule will remain in force till October 31 and the speed of trains will also slow down. As per the new schedule, trains will run half an hour early.

During monsoons, landslides can occur on the Konkan railway line, an onslaught of mud and soil on the route, rainwater disrupts the route. Therefore, the Konkan railway line has a rainy schedule for trains from June 10 to October 31 every year. The timings of some trains are changed accordingly.

It has been decided to run Tejas Express and Vande Bharat Express three days a week. Other times, Vande Bharat runs for six days, while Tejas Express is run five days a week. Also, the express runs between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Madgaon only twice a week. Konkan Kanya, Tutari Express, Vande Bharat, Madgaon-Mumbai Mandvi Express, and Madgaon-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express will run half to one hour early as per the new schedule.