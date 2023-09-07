Monsoon update: Rise in rainfall activity expected in parts of Maharashtra, check details here

After a prolonged absence, the monsoon has made a welcome return to the state, offering respite from the dry spell that had persisted for several days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the resumption of rains, much to the relief of farmers across the region.

Many parts of Maharashtra had been eagerly awaiting rainfall, and the IMD's announcement comes as a source of happiness for the farming community. Nandurbar, Washim, Parbhani, Amravati, and Bhandara districts have already received precipitation, bringing smiles to the faces of farmers.

Today, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations, with a yellow alert issued for select districts in Vidarbha and Marathwada. Pune is also in the forecast for heavy rains, and a yellow alert has been sounded in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and Satara districts.

The return of the monsoon has not only rejuvenated the agricultural landscape but also provided relief from the sweltering heat in various parts of the state. Rainfall is anticipated across most areas of Maharashtra on Thursday and Friday, further replenishing the parched lands and offering hope for a bountiful harvest.