More MLAs join Shinde's camp, check out whose side are MPs

While one Shiv Sena MLA after another is going to Guwahati behind Eknath Shinde, there are reports that some party MPs are also joining the rebel group. Against this backdrop, the Lokmat group has spoken to everyone to know the current situation. Here's what MLAs has to say

Arvind Sawant, South Mumbai

He is in Mumbai and is in touch with Shiv Sena leaders.

Shrikant Shinde, Kalyan

He is in Thane at his home. He made it clear that he did not want to comment on the matter.

Rajan Vichare, Thane

MP Rajan Vichare is at his home in Thane, and he avoided accepting phone calls as he did not want to talk about Shiv Sena rebellion.

Rajendra Gavit, Palghar

Currently at home in Palghar. "I am with Shiv Sena" he said.

Vinayak Raut, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg

He is in Mumbai. "We are loyal Shiv Sainiks, Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray" he said.

Hemant Godse, Nashik

He is in Nashik. "According to the current number of MLAs, the situation is confusing, but all the party MPs are backing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray" he said.



Sadashiv Lokhande, Shirdi

He have entered the constituency. "I stand firmly with the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray" he said.

Bhavana Gawli, Yavatmal-Washim

He is not reachable.

Prataprao Jadhav, Buldana

He is in New Delhi. "We are with Uddhav Thackeray; But BJP and Shiv Sena need to come together. It is always better to go with BJP" he said.

Kripal Tumane, Ramtek

Tumane refrained from answering whether Uddhav Thackeray or Eknath Shinde were with him.

Hemant Patil, Hingoli

He is in Mumbai. "Shiv Sena has given strength to an ordinary worker like me. Therefore, I can never cheat with party chief Uddhav Thackeray" he said.

Sanjay Jadhav, Parbhani

He was in Mumbai till Thursday. "Satisfied with the opportunity given by Shiv Sena so far without any political background. Therefore, we will stay with Shiv Sena forever" he said.

Omraje Nimbalkar, Osmanabad

He is in Mumbai. "Our faith is always at the feet of 'Matoshri', he said.

Shrirang Barne, Maval

He is in Kolhapur. "I stand firmly behind Uddhav Thackeray," he said.