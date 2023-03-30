More than 400 booked after clash in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Last night, a clash broke out between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Kiradpur. People pelted stones at each other and set several vehicles on fire outside Ram Mandir, as per reports. While the situation is currently under control, there is a tense atmosphere in the area.

In response to the incident, the police have taken significant measures. Around 400 to 500 individuals have been charged, and a case has been filed at the Jinsi police station. The attackers destroyed 15 cars, resulting in charges being filed for offences such as damaging public property, assaulting the police, and inciting riots. Eight investigation teams have been established by the police, ABP Majha reported.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the incident of a mob allegedly attacking police personnel in Aurangabad city, now named Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was unfortunate and appealed to leaders to avoid making provocative statements and giving political colour to it.

I feel that political leaders should know how to behave in such situations. Hence, if anyone is making such wrong statements, they should refrain from it. Everyone should maintain peace. If anyone is trying to give political colour to this incident, then it is unfortunate, he said in response to a query about some leaders accusing him of being responsible for the episode.