'More than half of Shinde group MLAs are in touch with Shiv Sena', claims Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that more than 20 MLAs are in touch with him. He was speaking to media representatives this morning. Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai had also said that 21 of the MLAs in Guwahati were in touch with him and wanted to return. This has created a stir in the Shinde group.

"The court has given Guwahati MLAs a chance to visit till July 11. Until then, let them see the bushes, mountains, rivers. But when they come to Mumbai, we still believe that more than half of the MLAs will come with Shiv Sena. More than 20 MLAs in Guwahati are still in touch with us. Family members are also in touch ", said Sanjay Raut.

"We are still not ready to consider some of the MLAs in Guwahati as rebels. They are in touch with us. The situation will not be known till they come here. When they return, they will stand by Uddhav Thackeray," Sanjay Raut claimed.

The ED has issued summons to Sanjay Raut to appear for questioning at 11 am today. When asked about this, Sanjay Raut said "that party programs are important for me at present. I will face interrogation when I am free from it. It will not go away" he said.

"Devendra Fadnavis is a great Leader of the Opposition. He has a strength of 116 MLAs. Never before has there been such a large Opposition in the state. So he can do constructive work in a good way. Fadnavis certainly has that ability. Otherwise, the reputation will be tarnished ", said Sanjay Raut.