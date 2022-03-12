MoS Bharati Pawar demands Maha govt to help farmers who suffered crop damage due to unseasonal rainfall

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar on Saturday demanded the Maharashtra government to help farmers who suffered massive crop damage due to unseasonal rain.

"I personally saw the condition in a few farms the day before yesterday. The damage is massive. We have suggested the Maharashtra government to take it into account and take the necessary steps to help the farmers," Pawar told ANI.

She said that the Centre has always helped the state to overcome such losses earlier. "The State Government must file 'panchnama' and provide the necessary help to meet the damage."

"We have demanded that 'panchnama' be done and farmers be given necessary help at the earliest. I think the state government should give immediate orders for the same," added Pawar.

Following the unseasonal rainfall, farmers in Nashik have suffered huge crop damage.

Farmers said that the rainfall has caused major loss to wheat, onion, and maize crops in the region.

( With inputs from ANI )

