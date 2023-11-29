Mother, son die of suspected poisoning in Thane

A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday morning in Hamalpura, within the jurisdiction of Rajapeth police station in Thane. A mother and her son took their own lives by consuming poison. According to reports the deceased has been identified as Yogita Gajana Waghade (35) and Atharva Gajanan Waghade (12). The circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking event is currently under investigation by the authorities.



Reason for Suicide

A year ago, due to severe illness Yogita's husband died. Ever since then she had been shouldering the responsibility of her family single-handedly. Despite her diligent efforts to support her son while managing the household chores, she couldn't handle the stress, so she decided to end her life. On a Tuesday, noticing the unusual quietness at her home, concerned neighbours checked in and found Yogita on the floor. Promptly, they rushed both her and her son to the district hospital, where they received immediate and necessary medical care.

While treating Yogita, doctors observed that Atharva, her son, was experiencing dizziness. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that Yogita had given him a drink. Responding promptly to the alarming situation, doctors admitted Atharva to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and administered saline and oxygen. Despite exhaustive efforts to save both the mother and son, tragically, they succumbed to their conditions during the treatment.