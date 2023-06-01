Movie-style heist: Armed robbers strike bank, escape with cash and gold in Jalgaon

A dramatic robbery resembling a movie scene unfolded at a State Bank of India branch near the Kalika Mata Temple area in the city. Two armed robbers, donning black attire and helmets, unleashed a wave of violence upon the bank employees, holding them hostage at knifepoint. Shockingly, the bank manager suffered a stab wound to the leg during the ordeal.

Seizing the opportunity amidst the terrified atmosphere, the audacious criminals made off with a substantial sum of approximately Rs 17 lakh in cash, alongside valuable gold possessions. This audacious incident occurred between 9:30 am and 10 am, prompting an immediate response from the local police who swiftly arrived at the scene. Currently, the injured bank manager is receiving medical treatment at a private hospital.

In the Kalika Mata Temple area, near Kashibai Ukhaji Kolhe Vidyalaya, lies a State Bank of India branch that resumed its regular operations on Thursday morning. At that early hour, the bank was sparsely populated, with only a few employees present. Around 9:30 am, two helmeted individuals dressed in black entered the bank through the rear entrance.