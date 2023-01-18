MP Rajendra Gavit demands to black-list contractor after Surya dam canal walls developed cracks in Palghar

Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit has demanded that the contractor responsible for the maintenance of a canal of the Surya dam be black-listed, weeks after walls of the canal developed cracks and water inundated fields.

According to a report of PTI, As per preliminary estimates, more than 220 acres of land was submerged and damaged crops last month.

Gavit also pulled up irrigation engineers over the incident. The contractor concerned should be blacklisted. The engineers had said water will be released from dam only after the canal walls were repaired but they failed to do so, he told reporters.