MP Supriya Sule Expresses Frustration Over Abandoned Passengers Caused by Goods Train: Video

Supriya Sule is making headlines as she gears up to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Baramati constituency. Rumors are swirling that Sunetra Pawar, the wife of the Deputy CM, might also throw her hat into the electoral ring from the same place. As a result, both the Pawars are spending a significant amount of time in Baramati.

Known for her active presence on social media, Supriya often raises questions to the government and concerned departments through various platforms. Recently, she expressed concern about the commuting challenges faced by the people of Baramati. In a video shared on social media, Supriya highlighted a disturbing incident at Yawat railway station in Baramati. Passengers, faced with goods trains blocking both platforms, had to risk their lives crossing tracks to reach the platform. The incident, occurring at night, particularly affected women, elderly individuals, and children who had to wait until the goods train passed. The video shared by Supriya Sule captured the distress of the passengers during this ordeal.

Expressing her dissatisfaction, Supriya Sule mentioned in her tweet that when railway officials were questioned about the incident, they provided an irresponsible reply, stating that the railway driver had parked the car on the platform as his duty was over. Emphasizing that the railway administration is fully responsible for passenger safety, Supriya called for an investigation by Central Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and urged necessary instructions to prevent such incidents in the future.

Supriya Sule tweets says, "Pune Railway Division’s management failures have led to alarming conditions for travelers. Train 01531 (Pune-Baramati DEMU) was halted on the Mainline because Goods Trains took over both platforms at Yawat Station, compelling passengers, including the elderly, women, and children, to dangerously navigate around freight trains in the dead of night to reach safety. The dismissive excuse by officials, citing the parked train’s duty completion, is utterly unnaceptable. The Railway Administration must prioritize passenger safety above all. Urging Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ji for an immediate investigation and action to prevent such perilous incidents. Ensuring a safe travel environment is non-negotiable. Immediate measures are vital to correct these management flaws."

Amidst these concerns, railway passengers continue to face various challenges during travel, ranging from delays to issues with the quality of food from railway canteens, making their journey more challenging.