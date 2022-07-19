MPs upset by unnatural alliance: Hemant Godse

Maharashtra Political Crisis: After the rebellion of 40 MLAs along with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, the party is facing a major crisis. Support for the Shinde group is growing from across the state. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray has now tightened his waist to save Shiv Sena, and Aditya Thackeray has also become active. This, now due to the unnatural alliance and uneasiness among the MPs, Shiv Sena was attacked. But now Eknath Shinde has come forward to save Shiv Sena, said Sena MP, Hemant Godse.

After the Assembly elections, Shiv Sena formed an unnatural alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party. This caused discomfort among the MPs as well. It was felt that this situation will kill the Shiv Sena one day. But it happened. But Eknath Shinde has come forward to save Shiv Sena and he is getting a good response, Nashik's rebel MP Hemant Godse has said.

12 MPs of Shiv Sena declared their group and elected Rahul Shewale as their group leader. Today Lok Sabha Speaker met MPs. MP Hemant Godse was speaking after meeting the Lok Sabha Speaker. Now Shiv Sena will survive as we will go with Eknath Shinde, he said. An unnatural government came two and a half years ago. There were many different experiences at that time. Eknath Shinde took the first step and now he is getting responses. We have demanded that all the 12 MPs give the post of the group leader to Shewale. Hemant Godse also said that the next role will be clarified after the decision of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Hemant Godse said that 12 MPs of Shiv Sena took a different stand in the Lok Sabha. He also explained the role behind this rebellion. We are moving ahead with the views of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. Adapting Balasaheb's thoughts, we are going with Shinde. Our group is not. MPs have come together and decided. Our group leader was earlier Vinayak Raut, he said.