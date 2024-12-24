MPSC Age Limit Relaxation: Maharashtra Govt Announces New Rules for Joint Exams

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced a relaxation in the maximum age limit for recruitment to various state government positions. An official order issued by the General Administration Department allows eligible candidates to apply again for the Maharashtra Group-B Services Combined Examination and the Group-C Service Combined Examination.

MPSC has invited candidates who had applied for re-published advertisements between January 1, 2024, and the date of this government decision, and where no stage of the selection process has been completed. According to the new directive, the maximum age limit, as per the Government Resolution dated April 25, 2016, issued by the General Administration Department, will be relaxed by one year. Additionally, for positions where age limits are specified in the Service Entry Rules, a similar one-year relaxation will be applicable. The MPSC has instructed eligible candidates to take the necessary steps to apply under this one-time special opportunity.

The relaxation is being implemented as a one-time special case. For candidates applying to advertisements published after this government decision, the maximum age limit, as specified in the Service Entry Rules for the respective posts or in reference to the Government Resolution dated April 25, 2016, will remain applicable. The government's decision is available on the Maharashtra Government's official website, www.maharashtra.gov.in, under the reference symbol 202412201927004907.

