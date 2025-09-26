MPSC Prelims Exam 2025 Postponed: Maharashtra Public Service Commission Preliminary Examination To Be Held in November

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Joint Preliminary Examination has been postponed due to devastating floods in several districts of Maharashtra, which were largely affected. Considering the students' request, the Public Service Commission has decided to postpone the MPSC exam 2025, which was originally scheduled for September 28, 2025.

MPSC in a post on X (formerly Twitter) announced that the Maharashtra Civil Services Gazetted Combined Preliminary Examination 2025 has been postponed to November 9, 2025, from September 28, 2025.

जाहिरात क्रमांक ०१२/२०२५ महाराष्ट्र नागरी सेवा राजपत्रित संयुक्त पूर्व परीक्षा २०२५ -दिनांक २८ सप्टेंबर २०२५ ऐवजी सुधारित दिनांकास म्हणजेच दिनांक ९ नोव्हेंबर २०२५ रोजी आयोजित करण्यात येत आहे. यासंदर्भातील शुध्दीपत्रक आयोगाच्या संकेतस्थळावर प्रसिध्द करण्यात आले आहेत. pic.twitter.com/1nF9x7ja7P — Maharashtra Public Service Commission (@mpsc_office) September 26, 2025

"Advertisement Number 012/2025 Maharashtra Civil Services Gazetted Combined Preliminary Examination 2025 - Instead of the date 28 September 2025, it is now scheduled to be held on the revised date, i.e., 9 November 2025. The corrigendum regarding this has been published on the Commission's website," MPSC post reads.

A statement issued in an advertisement Number 012/2025, MSC said that the preliminary exam which was originally scheduled to be held on September 28 at 524 sub-centres in 37 district centres in the state has been postponed to November 9, 2025 due to rain-related situation in many districts of the state, communication between various villages and talukas of many districts has been cut off.

"The Meteorological Department of the state has warned of heavy rain in the next few days and in such a situation, in order to ensure that no candidate is deprived of the examination, the Commission has decided to postpone the present examination," the statement reads.

"Therefore, Maharashtra Civil Services Gazetted Combined Preliminary Examination 2025 will be conducted on the revised date i.e. 09th November 2025 instead of 28th September 2025," the statement further reads.

Further, the MPSC stated, "Due to the change in the date of the above examination, the revised date of Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Services Combined Preliminary Examination-2025, which was scheduled to be held on November 09, 2025, will be announced separately through a corrigendum."