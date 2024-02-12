Pune: The pre-upper primary (5th) and pre- secondary(8th) school scholarship exams will be held on Sunday, February 18th. A total of 8,91,700 students will appear for both pre-upper primary and pre-higher secondary scholarships in about 1 lakh schools in the state at 6,183 examination centers.

Since 1954-55, the Maharashtra state government has started a scheme to provide incentive scholarships to meritorious students of the state. A total of 16,683 sets of upper primary scholarships and 16,258 sets of secondary scholarships have been sanctioned. The scholarship is given for three years after passing the Pre-Upper Primary Scholarship Examination and for two years after passing the Pre-Secondary School Scholarship Examination.



At present, a minimum of Rs 250 to a maximum of Rs 1,000 per annum is being paid for upper primary scholarship and at least Rs 300 to Rs 1,500 per year for secondary scholarship. It has been increased to Rs 5,000 per year for pre-primary and Rs 7,500 per year for pre-secondary from 2024. The scholarship exam is conducted by the Maharashtra Examination Council.

Scholarship Exam Name / Class / Number of Schools / Students Enrolled

1. Pre-Upper Primary / 5th / 77 thousand 740 / 5 lakh 10 thousand 378

2. Pre-Secondary / 8th / 24 thousand 504 / 3 lakh 81 thousand 322

