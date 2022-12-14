MSRTC announces running of semi-sleeper buses overnight on Samruddhi expressway from Nagpur to Shirdi

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) announced the running of semi-sleeper buses overnight on Samruddhi super Expressway from Nagpur to Shirdi and back from Thursday.

According to a report of TOI, It will have 15 sleepers and 30 pushback seats and will run overnight to cover the distance. The fare will be Rs 1,300 for an adult and concessional tickets for children Rs 670. For those aged over 75, the ride will be free and 50 per cent concession for those aged between 65 and 75.

The people travelling from Nagpur to Aurangabad, the fare will be Rs 1,100, and for Jalna, the price of a ticket is Rs 945.

Phase-I of Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project will cover a distance of 520 km and connect Nagpur and Shirdi.

The 520 km-long Phase I is part of the total 701 km Super Expressway project linking the state capital Mumbai with Nagpur, passing through 10 districts. Being constructed at a cost of around Rs 55,000 crore, it is among the country's longest greenfield six-lane expressway and will slash the travel time between the two cities from the existing 16 hours to just eight hours.

