MSRTC bans drivers from using mobile phones while operating buses

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) implemented a prohibition on bus drivers using mobile phones while operating vehicles. The directive includes a stern warning of potential consequences, such as suspension from service, for those who violate this policy.

In a circular issued during the day, the state-run entity said the ban covers drivers of buses of its fleet as well as those leased from private operators, and includes use of headphones and Bluetooth devices.

Drivers are instructed to either surrender their mobile phones to conductors or securely stow them in a bag, particularly in buses without conductors, according to the circular. The MSRTC has tasked its flying squads, along with teams from the security and vigilance departments, with rigorously enforcing this directive. These teams are mandated to submit reports to higher authorities detailing any instances of non-compliance by drivers.

Issuing a release later in the day, the MSRTC said mobile phone usage to listen to songs, watching videos etc while operating buses was a dangerous act that disturbs concentration of drivers and spreads a sense of insecurity in the minds of passengers. The release said the transporter had received numerous complaints against drivers from passengers and public representatives, with many of them airing their apprehensions on social media.

Officials have been asked to place drivers under suspension for violating the orders issued in the circular, the release added. MSRTC has a fleet of 15,000 buses and ferries 60 lakh passengers every day.