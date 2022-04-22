MSRTC bus services run on full capacity after employees resume to work

After a break of 5 months, bus services of MSRTC is going to run smoothly again from today. The ultimatum given by the Mumbai High Court to ST employees has expired today and from today, more than 77,000 ST employees will be present at work. The remaining 4,500 employees will complete the tests and return to work tomorrow.

For the last five months, MSRTC workers have been on strike that affected transport services. Employees who have been on strike for nearly 150 days demanding merger of ST Corporation will resume work from today. The state's lifeline had come to a standstill since November due to a strike by ST workers. Citizens and students living in remote areas were hit hard by the strike. This will be a great relief to the citizens of the state, especially the citizens of rural areas.

Many citizens and students were suffering due to the closure of ST. Many passengers were using alternative vehicles. As a result, citizens often had to pay extra. Now that ST has started running at full capacity again, there is an atmosphere of happiness among the passengers. It will also bring relief to the students.

Due to the strike, the wheel of life in rural areas of the state was stopped for one and a half hundred days. The Mumbai High Court has ordered the workers to report to work by April 22. At present, an average of 7,000 buses run 25,000 round trips daily, carrying 1.7 million passengers, sources said. In the pre-Corona period, 65 lakh passengers were transported daily through ST, while the corporation was earning Rs 22 crore per day.

Meanwhile, ST workers had gone on strike for five months demanding the merger of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation with the state government.