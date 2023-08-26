MSRTC buses face safety questions as Shivshahi's front wheel detaches in motion

Concerns are rising over the safety of passengers due to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's (MSRTC) malfunctioning buses. A similar incident occurred on Saturday, August 26th, highlighting the issue. During this incident, a Shivshahi bus travelling from Risod to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar experienced a broken axle, causing the front wheel on the driver's side to detach and land in a field around 200 feet away.

Fortunately, the lives of 40 passengers were spared due to the alertness exhibited by the driver, Santosh Khadse, and conductor, Deokar. Their quick reaction enabled them to control the bus's speed, averting a potentially devastating accident.

This incident highlights a growing concern over the condition of state transport buses. In a previous occurrence, a Shivshahi bus from Risod depot caught fire near Sultanpur in Buldana district. Again, swift action by the driver helped prevent a major catastrophe. The recent incident underscores the urgent need for thorough inspections and maintenance of public transport vehicles to ensure the safety of passengers and avert potential tragedies.